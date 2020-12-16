Elliott (calf) officially didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Prior to the session, coach Mike McCarthy told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that Elliott would be limited, with the Cowboys watching him to "see how he responds" from the bruised calf that he played through this past Sunday. Later, Elliott was spotted doing resistance work with the team's training staff, per Gehlken. Considering he eventually was listed as a non-participant, Elliott was unable to progress to individual or team drills. Elliott has two more chances to get on the practice field to prove he's ready for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Limited practice session Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Limited to 14 touches•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suiting up in Cincinati•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Remains on track for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Should be fine Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Limited at walk-through•