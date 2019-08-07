Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking doubtful for training camp
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday he doesn't expect to sign Elliott before training camp ends, Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I don't see anything happening. I don't see any momentum," Jones said.
The reigning NFL rushing champ has indicated he won't report without a new contract, but even after camp ends Elliott would still have time to join the team and be ready for Week 1, as he's been staying in shape while holding out. There have been conflicting reports about the value of the Cowboys' latest offer to Elliott, but it likely lies between the deal Todd Gurley signed last year that included a whopping $45 million in guaranteed money, and the contract Le'Veon Bell got from the Jets in free agency that featured only $27 million guaranteed.
