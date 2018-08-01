Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking slimmer at camp
Elliott looks quicker and leaner at training camp this year, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "You go at this time last year, he's very stressed out," Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown said. "Wasn't himself. Looked big. Now he looks happy and jubilant and lean and just going out there and having some fun. So it's a completely different Zeke than it was last year."
Elliott reported to training camp a bit over his usual playing weight last year, perhaps showing signs of stress from an offseason marked by unfavorable TMZ reports and the looming threat of a suspension. He was still productive once the season began, though his stat line was more a product of volume than efficiency, as he dropped from 5.1 yards per carry as a rookie to 4.1 YPC in 2017. The 23-year-old had a quiet offseason this time around, and his conditioning will be of the utmost importance for a Dallas offense that lost Jason Witten and Dez Bryant during the offseason. In addition to his usual massive workload on the ground, Elliott may need to pick up a bit more slack in the passing game. He owns career averages of 22.6 carries, 2.3 catches and 129.8 scrimmage yards per game, with 25 total touchdowns in 25 appearances.
