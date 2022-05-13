Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that Elliot (knee) "looks great" during Dallas' offseason workouts, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Elliot played through a partially torn PCL during the 2021 campaign, but he's expected to be fully healthy by training camp. McCarthy added that the veteran running back was clocked at 22 MPH during a workout Tuesday, but the team hasn't been doing any contact drills. After struggling the last two years, a healthy offseason could bode well for a potential bounce-back season from Elliott in 2022.