Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Makes minimal impact in loss to Broncos
Elliott carried nine times for eight yards and caught four of five targets for another 14 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos.
Elliott was bottled up all day and finished with an average of 0.9 yards per carry -- the worst game of his career by a long shot. The team endeavored to get him involved in the passing game, but he failed to make a significant impact in that respect as well. Elliott's cause wasn't aided by Dak Prescott's inability to establish a rhythm, which allowed the defense to continue keying in on him. He will face another stern road matchup next week against the Cardinals, but a player of his ilk should bounce back in a featured role.
