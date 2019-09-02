Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Making progress?

The Cowboys and Elliott are getting closer on the guaranteed money on a new contract, but the average annual salary remains a work in progress, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott likely is seeking something in the ballpark of Todd Gurley's $45 million in guarantees and a salary in excess of $13 million per year. Considering there has been progress in recent days on an amended deal, this situation continues to hold intrigue for the Cowboys' Week 1 backfield. While Elliott remains on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, rookie Tony Pollard will serve as the No. 1 RB. That is, until (or if) the 2016 and 2018 NFL rushing champ is back on the 53-man roster.