Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Making progress?
The Cowboys and Elliott are getting closer on the guaranteed money on a new contract, but the average annual salary remains a work in progress, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott likely is seeking something in the ballpark of Todd Gurley's $45 million in guarantees and a salary in excess of $13 million per year. Considering there has been progress in recent days on an amended deal, this situation continues to hold intrigue for the Cowboys' Week 1 backfield. While Elliott remains on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, rookie Tony Pollard will serve as the No. 1 RB. That is, until (or if) the 2016 and 2018 NFL rushing champ is back on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No deal yet•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Can't finalize deal Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Closing in on deal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reportedly close to contract extension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could miss multiple regular-season games•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Deadline looming for Week 1•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lee shines
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...