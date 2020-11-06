Elliott (hamstring) was more limited than expected at practice Thursday, but coach Mike McCarthy said the running back was doing better Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 25-year-old" official participation level at Friday's practice remains unclear, but he seems likely to be listed as limited once again. McCarthy also said Elliott will go through pregame work Sunday to determine his final availability, so he appears headed toward a the questionable tag. Tony Pollard could have an increased role against the Steelers if Elliott is limited entering Sunday's contest.