Elliott said after Sunday's 24-6 win versus the Lions that he believes he has "a contusion on" his right knee, which forced him to the sideline for a few players just before halftime, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I still have to go back and talk to the trainers."

Elliott took a direct hit to his right knee during the play in question and limped to the sideline, but he was able to retain his usual workload after halftime, finishing the game with 15 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, No. 2 running back Tony Pollard notched 83 yards on 12 rushes and hauled in both targets for 26 yards. Elliott's status for next Sunday's matchup with the Bears doesn't appear to be in question, but his activity level thus will be watched during Week 8 prep to ensure he'll be available.