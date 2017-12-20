Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May not get full workload Sunday

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he wanted to see how Elliott (suspension) performed in practice this week before committing to using the running back in a full-time role Sunday against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott will return to practice Wednesday, marking his first session with the team since Nov. 3 after the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied his appeal for a six-game suspension. While Elliott was away from the team to serve the ban, he reportedly kept himself in shape by doing rigorous training in Mexico, offering optimism that he won't miss a beat upon returning to practice for the first time in six weeks. If Garrett is satisfied with how Elliott looks Wednesday and in the Cowboys' subsequent two sessions this week, the second-year player can probably be expected to take back his usual three-down workload Sunday, which would make him a worthy lineup option in the fantasy playoffs.