Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May request en banc hearing

Elliott's (suspension) representation is expected to request an en banc hearing of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The development would come after the 5th Circuit Court itself released a mandate regarding a rehearing, mentioning the court is unlikely to take on the case again. If the court denies the upcoming request, Elliott's team would be forced to take the fight to the NFL's turf in the Southern District of New York. While the legal process continues to play out, the NFL has reinstated Elliott's six-game suspension, which will begin Oct. 22 and extend through Thanksgiving, assuming there isn't another stay. The Cowboys would rely on Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden out of the backfield in the event the ban remains on the books.