Play

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May request en banc hearing

Elliott's (suspension) representation is expected to request an en banc hearing of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The development would come after the 5th Circuit Court itself released a mandate regarding a rehearing, mentioning the court is unlikely to take on the case again. If the court denies the upcoming request, Elliott's team would be forced to take the fight to the NFL's turf in the Southern District of New York. While the legal process continues to play out, the NFL has reinstated Elliott's six-game suspension, which will begin Oct. 22 and extend through Thanksgiving, assuming there isn't another stay. The Cowboys would rely on Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden out of the backfield in the event the ban remains on the books.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...