Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Elliott (calf) "has a chance" to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Elliott focused entirely on resistance work and didn't practice last week, eventually being included among the Cowboys' inactives Week 15 against the 49ers. While the move was somewhat surprising after both national and local media reported he was in line to play, it allowed Tony Pollard to handle 52 of 58 offensive snaps en route to 18 touches for 132 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs. McCarthy also noted he expects Elliott to be "further along" with his bruised calf after getting the week off, so the running back's status on Wednesday's injury report will be of interest.