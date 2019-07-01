Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Meeting with commissioner Tuesday

Elliott will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss a May incident at a music festival in Las Vegas, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The NFL has proven especially sensitive to any incident caught on tape, though Elliott's recent encounter isn't comparable to past examples involving serious violence. He was placed in handcuffs at the music festival after bumping into a security guard who wouldn't let him pass through a restricted area. Police released Elliott without arresting him or charging him with any crime, but the NFL has a lower standard for punishment under its personal conduct policy -- something Elliott already learned when he served a six-game suspension in 2017. His status as a potential repeat offender increases the odds of a suspension, but it doesn't seem like an incident that would warrant a lengthy ban.