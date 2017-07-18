Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: More off-field concerns

Elliott has filed an appeal for a speeding ticket he received in April in which he was booked for driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, Valerie Wigglesworth of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While in and of itself the speeding ticket doesn't seem like much of a big deal, the news comes on the heels of reports that Elliott might get a suspension stemming from a domestic violence allegation last July as well as an altercation at a bar over the weekend in which there's conflicting testimony about whether the running back threw a punch. Even if the commissioner's office clears him on the DV charge, a rap on the knuckles for 'conduct unbecoming the league' could well be coming instead given his inability to stay out of the headlines.