Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Moves to exempt list
The Cowboys moved Elliott from the reserve/suspended list to the reserve/exempt list Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Elliott was slated to return to team headquarters Monday, but the Cowboys will delay adding him to the 53-man roster, despite waiving fellow running back Trey Williams. During his six-game suspension, Elliott reshaped his body via "intense training" in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Once he returns to the active roster, Elliott and his slimmer build will focus on preparation for a Seattle defense that conceded 180 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns to another stud running back, the Rams' Todd Gurley, this past Sunday.
