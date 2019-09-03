Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Nearing deal?
Elliott and the Cowboys are reportedly in the final stages of a contract extension that would make him the NFL's highest-paid running back, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Of course, the report comes with the caveat that there are "still plenty of issues to hash out," so despite the apparent progress and reported urgency with regard to getting a deal done in short order, the situation is still not settled. In any case, with things trending in the right direction, it's plausible that Elliott will sign in time to be ready for Week 1, while the possibility of a protracted holdout now seems unlikely.
