Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: NFL decision could arrive by Friday
The NFL could relay a decision pertaining to the league's investigation of Elliott as soon as Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Resolution of Elliott's situation has been slow to arrive, but Rapoport suggests that clarity on that front could occur by Friday. Per the report, the league has been looking into multiple incidents involving Elliott for more than a year, but it now appears as though the NFL is just about set to rule whether or not the running back will be subject to any league discipline.
