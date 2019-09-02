Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No deal yet
A source relayed to Jane Slater of NFL Network that while talks with Elliott continued late Sunday, a new deal with the Cowboys is still "not close."
There had been some optimism on that front this past weekend, but as Week 1 approaches, the running back remains on the team's "Reserve/Did Not Report" list , with no deal in hand as the Cowboys' matchup against the Giants on Sunday approaches. With each hour/day that passes, the chances that Tony Pollard heads the team's Week 1 backfield increase. When it comes to these matters, however, things can change in a hurry and in the case of Elliott , there's at least been recent hope of a resolution, which is more than can be said about Melvin Gordon's contract impasse with the Chargers.
