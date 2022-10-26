Elliott (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Elliott will work to the side with the rehab group and officially be listed as 'DNP' on Wednesday's practice report after he was forced to briefly exit Sunday's win over the Lions with a right knee injury. His activity level in Thursday and Friday will need to be monitored, as that could be the largest determining factor in Elliot's status for the Cowboys' matchup against the Bears in Week 8. Tony Pollard would stand to handle a larger workload if Elliott ends up limited or has to miss some time.
