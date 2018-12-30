Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not expected to play Week 17

Elliott is expected to be rested for Sunday's game against the Giants, team sources tell Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Team owner Jerry Jones suggested earlier in the week that the Cowboys were unlikely to rest key starters in the regular-season finale, but that never seemed like a probable outcome with Dallas locked in as the NFC's No. 4 seed in the postseason. Elliott himself has also lobbied to play in Week 17, but it sounds like the Cowboys have ultimately decided to err on the side of caution and will hold their star running back out to avoid an injury heading into the playoffs. Ideally, Elliott's unavailability would be confirmed by his inclusion on the team's inactive list that will be released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but he could still dress as an emergency option. Rod Smith and Darius Jackson are in line to share the backfield work versus New York.