Elliott (knee/thigh) is not expected to suit up Sunday versus the Bears, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott is reportedly expected to miss some time due to a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and thigh bruise, though coach Mike McCarthy wouldn't rule him out entirely, saying the 27-year-old has a chance to play Sunday as long as he can practice Saturday, per Hill. That means for the status of Elliott, who began the week with back-to-back missed practices, reports out of Dallas on Saturday could be more significant than Friday's actual injury report, as long as it doesn't officially rule him out. Whether Elliott is sidelined or active while limited, Tony Pollard figures to benefit from increased backfield opportunities.