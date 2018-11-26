Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not listed on injury report
Elliott (hip) is not listed on Monday's practice participation/injury report.
Per Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News Elliott was rested Sunday due to some hip soreness, but the running back practiced without limitations Monday, which sets the stage for him continue to head the Dallas backfield Thursday night against the Saints.
