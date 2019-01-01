Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not on injury report
Elliott isn't listed on the Tuesday injury report for Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks.
Elliott was rested for a Week 17 win over the Giants, and while he's surely taken his fair share of bumps and bruises during a busy season, his availability for the playoffs was never in doubt. He's already feeling the benefit of sitting out the regular-season finale, saying Tuesday that he feels fresh and is ahead of his normal weekly schedule, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Elliott had 16 carries for 127 yards and three catches for 11 yards in a 24-13 road loss to the Seahawks in Week 3.
