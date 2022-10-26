Elliott (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Elliott will work off to the side with the rehab group after he was forced to briefly exit Sunday's win over the Lions with a right knee injury. His activity level in practices Thursday and Friday will need to be monitored, as that could be the largest determining factor in Elliott's status for the Cowboys' matchup against the Bears in Week 8. Tony Pollard would stand to handle a larger workload if Elliott ends up limited or has to sit out Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with sprained MCL•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May have bruised knee•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Pair of rushing TDs in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs hard on SNF•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sluggish again Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Good volume but mediocre returns•