Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not quite in the clear for Week 8

The NFL has filed a motion to expedite Elliott's hearing, hoping to get a ruling before the Cowboys' Week 8 game against Washington, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott previously seemed to be in the clear for Weeks 7 and 8, but there's now some uncertainty regarding the latter. In any case, he draws an intriguing matchup Sunday in San Francisco, facing a defense that's been solid against the run but entirely hopeless at defending running backs in the passing game. The Niners have held opposing backs to 3.6 yards per carry and 96 rushing yards per game, but they've also surrendered an average of 7.2 catches for 73.3 yards on 9.7 targets. Elliott accounts for 25 of the Cowboys' 28 running-back targets this season.