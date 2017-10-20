Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not quite in the clear for Week 8
The NFL has filed a motion to expedite Elliott's hearing, hoping to get a ruling before the Cowboys' Week 8 game against Washington, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott previously seemed to be in the clear for Weeks 7 and 8, but there's now some uncertainty regarding the latter. In any case, he draws an intriguing matchup Sunday in San Francisco, facing a defense that's been solid against the run but entirely hopeless at defending running backs in the passing game. The Niners have held opposing backs to 3.6 yards per carry and 96 rushing yards per game, but they've also surrendered an average of 7.2 catches for 73.3 yards on 9.7 targets. Elliott accounts for 25 of the Cowboys' 28 running-back targets this season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets another stay on suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May request en banc hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Another injunction attempt likely•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspension reinstated•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Accrues 132 offensive yards against Packers•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Cleared from final injury report•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...