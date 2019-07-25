Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not spotted on team plane
Elliott isn't on the Cowboys' plane to Los Angeles for the start of training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott has until Friday morning to join his teammates before the Cowboys are allowed to asses fines for a holdout. The running back is angling for a contract extension and hasn't announced if/when he will report to training camp.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Still deciding on holdout•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Weighing options for holdout•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will not face suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Meeting with commissioner Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could be reviewed by league•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Avoids charge for weekend incident•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players to avoid based on ADP
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to show you the players he likely won't be...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Busts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about busts, looking at the elite running backs,...
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings says you may not be protecting yourself but drafting both Todd Gurley and Darrell...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Allison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...