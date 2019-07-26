Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Officially holding out

Elliott's holdout became official Friday when he didn't show up for the Cowboys' morning physical and conditioning run, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott never announced his decision, perhaps hoping to sign an extension at the last minute before the start of training camp. The Cowboys now have the option of fining their star running back, though it isn't the best idea if they intend to keep negotiations cordial. Elliott will lose an accrued toward free agency if he doesn't report to the team by Aug. 6. He's under contract for two more seasons, while teammates Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper are only signed through 2019.