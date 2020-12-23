Elliott (calf) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott said that his bruised calf feels "way better than last week," per Gehlken, and he also said that he's "looking good" for Sunday's upcoming divisional matchup against the Eagles. The 25-year-old missed last weekend's win over the 49ers due to his lingering injury, but it would appear that he's trending in the right direction for Week 16. In the event that Elliott were forced to miss more time, however, Tony Pollard would stand to draw another start.
