Elliot (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, before the Cowboys took Friday off. He said Wednesday that he was "looking good" to return for Sunday's game, but we won't necessarily have confirmation before the Cowboys release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Tony Pollard filled in for Elliott last week, playing 90 percent of offensive snaps en route to 132 total yards and two touchdowns.
