Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Officially on Did Not Report list
Elliott has been officially placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list by the Cowboys, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
It's purely a procedural move, and the running back will rejoin the roster once he reports to camp, which he must do by Aug. 6 or lose an accrued season towards free agency. With two years remaining on his rookie deal, Elliott has little leverage in his holdout beyond the team's Super Bowl aspirations and the lack of depth behind him on the depth chart, but the two sides will continue discussing a contract extension for the two-time rushing champ -- although the Cowboys' priority remains signing Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, both of whom are free agents after this season.
