The Cowboys list Elliott (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott wasn't able to practice fully at any point this week while managing the hamstring injury, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier Friday that he expects the star running back to be available by the time Sunday rolls around, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Elliott will be put through a workout Sunday morning before the Cowboys formally decide whether he's in or out, so fantasy managers could have a good feel for his status before the first wave of games even though the Dallas-Pittsburgh contest won't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Cowboys elect to rule Elliott out or limit his snaps out of an abundance of caution, Tony Pollard would stand to get more work out of the backfield.