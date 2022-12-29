Elliott is in line to serve as the Cowboys' undisputed No. 1 back in Thursday's game against the Titans with Tony Pollard (thigh) listed as questionable but set to be inactive for the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pollard won't be officially ruled out for the contest until Dallas releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but his absence frees up Elliott for more work after he handled no more than 52 percent of the Cowboys' snaps on offense in any of his six appearances since returning Week 11 from a two-game absence due to a right knee injury. That being said, Dallas enters Thursday's game as heavy favorites over a Titans squad that will be starting its third-string quarterback (Joshua Dobbs) and resting or holding out several key players with injuries, so it's possible that Elliott ends up sitting for a large portion of the second half if the Cowboys have mounted a sizable lead. Even if that comes to fruition, Elliott would likely have some role in Dallas amassing its lead, so he profiles as a stronger option than usual in fantasy lineups with Pollard out of the equation.