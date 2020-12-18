Elliott (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, despite being listed as questionable after missing practice throughout the week, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy admitted Friday morning that Elliott is a little behind where he was at the same point last week. However, McCarthy also said "all things look like [Elliott]'s going to play" in Sunday's game against the 49ers. If anything goes wrong before the 1 ET kickoff, Tony Pollard would be in line for a huge workload in a game where the losing team won't have a realistic path to the playoffs.