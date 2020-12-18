Coach Mike McCarthy said "all things look like" Elliott (calf) is going to play Sunday against the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy also said the 25-year-old is "a little further away" than he was at this point last week, but it apparently isn't a significant concern. Elliott ended up receiving 12 carries for 48 yards and catching two of three targets for 11 yards while playing a typical 63 percent share of the offensive snaps during the win over Bengals, and it appears he's poised for a relatively normal workload again Week 15.