Cowboys president Jerry Jones expects Elliott (knee) to play Sunday at Green Bay, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports."We'll see how [Elliott] looks out here [on Friday], but I think he's on go," Jones said Friday morning on 105.3 The Fan.

Coming out of a Week 9 bye, Elliott managed limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, reportedly looking good in the process. Backfield mate Tony Pollard said he expects Elliott to play Sunday, though Pollard may nonetheless get more work than usual to reduce Zeke's odds of suffering a setback. The Cowboys used Malik Davis in tandem with Pollard when Elliott was held out of the team's Week 8 win over Chicago.