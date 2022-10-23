Elliott rushed 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Elliott led the Cowboys in carries, notably outpacing Tony Pollard by three carries and also benefitting from a pair of gimme rush attempts from the one-yard line that he cashed in. Elliott now has three rushing TDs in the last two games, and although his passing game work has all but dried up thus far this season, he retains some solid scoring upside going into a Week 8 home matchup against the Bears.