Elliott carried 12 times for 54 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 71 additional yards during Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns. He also lost a fumble.

Elliott managed a respectable 4.5 yards per carry but saw his attempts limited as his team yet again played from behind for most of the game. He was quite active as a pass catcher, however, and made his largest contribution in that regard since Week 15 of the 2018 season. Elliott lost a fumble in the first half that directly led to a Cleveland score and has now put the ball on the ground three times through four games, losing two. He also failed to reach the end zone for the first time this season but should have a chance to get back on track next Sunday against the Giants.