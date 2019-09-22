Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Piles up 139 scrimmage yards
Elliott carried 19 times for 125 yards and caught two passes for 14 additional yards during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins.
Elliott didn't face much resistance against a poor Dolphins defense as he gashed it for 6.6 yards per carry. He could have fared even better if not for a big game from backfield mate Tony Pollard, who piled up 128 scrimmage yards and a touchdown of his own. Elliott now has 264 scrimmage yards on 46 touches over the last two games and could face an even heftier workload next Sunday on the road against the Saints.
