Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Piles up yardage in loss

Elliott carried the ball 12 times for 71 yards and caught seven of 10 targets for 66 yards in Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

The running back has topped 100 scrimmage yards in two straight games and seven times this season, but his inability to find the end zone proved costly for the Cowboys. Elliott will look to keep rolling next week on the road against a Bears defense that just gave up 83 rushing yards to his former backup, Bo Scarbrough.