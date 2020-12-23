Elliott (calf) said he likes his chances to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, noting that he felt "way better than last week" during Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Listed as questionable last week, Elliott ultimately landed on the inactive list in a game-time decision. His optimism after Wednesday's limited practice is a good sign, but fantasy managers will still want to keep tabs on the situation over the next few days. Tony Pollard played 90 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 41-33 win over the Niners, producing 132 yards and two touchdowns from 12 carries and nine targets. Elliott had been playing about two-thirds of the snaps before he missed Week 15, averaging 15.8 carries but only 3.4 targets over his past five games, with just a single score in that stretch.