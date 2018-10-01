Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Plays through knee and ankle soreness
Elliott dealt with knee bursitis and ankle soreness during Sunday's 26-24 win over Detroit, but coach Jason Garrett expects the running back to be fine this week, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Elliott didn't seem too bothered by the pair of minor injuries Sunday, piling up 152 yards on 25 carries along with 88 yards and a touchdown on four catches while playing through the final drive of the game. He may show up on the Week 5 injury report, but it doesn't sound like the Cowboys are worried about his availability for Sunday's game against the Texans.
