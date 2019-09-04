Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Practicing with team

Elliott is present for Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Elliott's contract dispute came to an end Wednesday when the star running back agreed to terms with the Cowboys on a six-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $50 million guaranteed. The timing puts Elliott on track for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants, during which he could play 20-to-25 snaps according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. That estimated snap count would allow rookie Tony Pollard room to get some backfield work, but it's a safe bet Elliott will dominate carries as soon as he proves to be in proper shape.

