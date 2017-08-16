Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Aug. 29 appeal

Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension will take place Aug. 29 in front of arbiter Harold Henderson, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

Henderson was also the arbiter for appeals from Greg Hardy and Adrian Peterson, with Hardy getting a reduction from 10 games to four, while Peterson's indefinite suspension was upheld. The battle already has become heated, with the NFL accusing the NFLPA of "spreading derogatory information" about the alleged victim to the media, which caused the NFLPA to fire back with a tweet stating that "the public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie." While the star running back could file a federal lawsuit if his suspension is upheld, there's no real precedent for a player having success with that approach when it comes to violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Tom Brady was able to delay serving a suspension for a year, but his case was unique in its complexity.