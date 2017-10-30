Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Monday court hearing

Elliott's hearing to request a preliminary injunction is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Monday, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.

Elliott traveled to New York for the hearing after rumbling for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-19 road win over the Redskins. A temporary restraining order allowed him to play the past two weeks while judge Katherine Failla was on vacation. With the judge presumably back in New York, Elliott's availability for Week 9 against the Chiefs is up in the air.