Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Productive all-around stat line

Elliott rushed 23 times for 76 yards and brought in all six of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints on Thursday.

Elliott was mostly held in check by a stingy Saints run defense, but he was able to move the chains as needed and also played a significant role in the air attack. The third-year back's reception total checked in second on the Cowboys to Amari Cooper, and he now has at least five catches in four consecutive contests. Elliott's 16-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter served as his third of 2018, giving him a score in four straight games. The 23-year-old will look to continue his strong play against the Eagles in a Week 14 divisional battle on Dec. 9.