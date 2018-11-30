Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Productive all-around stat line
Elliott rushed 23 times for 76 yards and brought in all six of his targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints on Thursday.
Elliott was mostly held in check by a stingy Saints run defense, but he was able to move the chains as needed and also played a significant role in the air attack. The third-year back's reception total checked in second on the Cowboys to Amari Cooper, and he now has at least five catches in four consecutive contests. Elliott's 16-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter served as his third of 2018, giving him a score in four straight games. The 23-year-old will look to continue his strong play against the Eagles in a Week 14 divisional battle on Dec. 9.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with sore hip•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores for third straight game•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 201 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs wild in Philly•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Accounts for 112 yards against Titans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13