Elliott (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Prior to the session, Elliott worked out with a trainer before joining his teammates, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, the first sign his hamstring still was bothering him. Afterward, he told Gehlken that his hamstring is "a little stiff" and "something that I'm working on every day." Having said that, Elliott handled every practice rep Wednesday, indicating he intends to gut out the issue.
