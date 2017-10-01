Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reaches end zone twice

Elliott tallied 21 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 35-30 defeat to the Rams. Moreover, he tacked on four catches (on five targets) for 54 yards and another touchdown.

An eight-yard stinker aside in Week 2, Elliott has been given at least 20 carries in each of the Cowboys' other outings, surpassing 80 yards on all three occasions. The contribution on the ground was supplemented by season bests in TD count and receiving yards. Unfortunately for his owners, Elliott was unable to extend the team's final possession, as his nine-yard reception with 36 seconds remaining came up one yard short of obtaining a new set of downs. With the Packers' 18th-ranked run defense (111 yards per game) on tap in Week 5, he'll be seeking his second performance of 100-plus rushing yards in the current campaign.