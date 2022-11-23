Elliott (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
After opening Week 12 prep with back-to-back limited listings on Cowboys injury reports, Elliott logged a full session Wednesday, effectively clearing him to play Thursday. In his return from a two-game absence this past Sunday at Minnesota, Elliott started but got a smaller snap count (39-21) than fellow running back Tony Pollard. Both players got in on the act in a 40-3 win, but Elliott's 16 touches went for 47 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs, while Pollard's 21 touches resulted in 189 total yards and two receiving scores. It remains to be seen if the breakdown of playing time will begin to tilt back to Elliott, like it did before he suffered a sprained MCL back in Week 7.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stays limited Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Limited during Monday's walkthrough•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns with two trips to end zone•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Back in action Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: In line to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Trending toward playing•