Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Receives 40 touches
Elliott carried the ball 28 times for 113 yards, adding another 79 yards on 12 receptions (13 targets).
Elliott was unable to extend his touchdown streak to five games, but he still produced a strong fantasy line, especially for those in PPR formats. The 22-year-old has been used as a pass-catcher more this year than in either of his previous two seasons. Zeke isn't as dynamic of a receiver as some of the other pass-catching backs that have 50-plus receptions (i.e. Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Tarik Cohen), as most of his catches come on more traditional swing and screen passes out of the backfield. Still, Dak Prescott seems to be forcing him the ball, and that volume combined with his strong rushing totals make Elliott one of the most-consistent top-end backs in fantasy. Expect another heavy workload against the Colts on Sunday.
