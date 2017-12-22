Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reinstated to roster

Elliott (suspension) was reinstated to the 53-man roster Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Elliott returned to practice Wednesday and appeared to take part in every drill, likely setting him up for his usual three-down role Sunday against the Seahawks. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett did suggest Elliott will need to prove he's ready for his full allotment of snaps, but there's no real reason to believe that Elliott failed to do so the past few days.