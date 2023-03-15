Elliott is 'likely' to be released by the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott's release isn't official but is reportedly the expected move out of Dallas, as Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram also reports. The two-time NFL rushing leader would be designated as a post-June 1 cut, while his release would leave Tony Pollard (ankle) atop the Cowboys' backfield depth chart with Malik Davis available as a backup. Across his seven-year career with Dallas, Elliott earned three Pro Bowl nods, falling short of 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career during the 2022 season.